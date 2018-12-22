Defeated candidate seeks recounting of votes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Malreddy Ranga Reddy, who lost the recent election from Ibrahimpatnam Assembly segment in Telangana by a thin margin, approached the High Court seeking direction to the State CEO to count all the printed slips of VVPAT polled in the constituency and to nullify the potential errors in the EVMs and to recount and cross verify the EVM votes with VVPAT slips of all polling stations in the segment.

He contested on BSP ticket. On Friday, senior counsel from SC Rakesh Munjal, appearing for the petitioner, made a mention before the bench of Chief Justice Radhakrishnan and Justice SV Bhatt and submitted that due to technical snags arising out in the EVMs in different polling stations in the said Assembly segment, the election agent of the petitioner made a written representation to the returning officer asking him to cross check the votes.