Engineering college parades ‘duplicate faculty’ before AICTE panel

Sadaf Aman By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After reports of faculty members in several engineering colleges working with dubious credentials created ripples, another shocking revelation has come to light that a particular engineering college in the city has been flouting norms brazenly by showing the same faculty members from its branches in Hyderabad in Vijayawada owned by the same management.

As many as 20 professors and assistant professors of the two colleges — DRK-IST, DRK-CET of Hyderabad — were shown as faculty members of the DJR-CET college in Vijayawada. While the former are affiliated to JNTU-Hyderabad, the latter is affiliated to JNTU-Kakinada.

According to All India Private Colleges Employees Union (AIPCEU) the ‘duplicate faculty’ were paraded before the AICTE special panel that made a surprise inspection on Friday.

According to the people in the know of things at the college, teachers were packed in a bus in the wee hours of Friday and taken to Vijayawada.

“Their phones were switched off and we were not been able to get in touch with the teachers throughout the day until the inspection was over in the evening. Teachers told us that they didn’t have a say in the entire process and were forced into it to save their jobs, “ said KM Karthik, founder of AIPCEU. Meanwhile, DJR-CET management has denied the allegations which it said was stemming from “vested interests of a disgruntled former employee.” Vijay Prasad, vice principal, told Express that it was impossible to edit option of the faculty for inspection at any time except during the time the AICTE allows colleges to update the details.

“Right now the options are closed. And we had applied for inspection in December 2017. For inspection for 2019-20 academic year the application has not been opened and since all the details of the faculty were uploaded on AICTE and the university website along with their Aadhar details, there is no chance of any fudging,” Prasad stated.

He, however, agreed that 4-5 faculty members from other Hyderabad branches were sent to the DJR-CET to take care of the paperwork and aid in other activities since the original staff of the college would be busy with invigilation and other works during the inspection.