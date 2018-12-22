Home Cities Hyderabad

TISS students end strike, few demands met

After a week of protests and administrative lockdown on December 17, 10 students went on an indefinite hunger strike. 

Published: 22nd December 2018 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Students of Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Hyderabad, called off their indefinite hunger strike by after the management agreed to some of their demands. The official communication, signed by the Director VC, assured that the BA Social Sciences course would be reinstated from the academic year 2020-21, and accommodation facilities would continue to be provided as well. 

After a week of protests and administrative lockdown on December 17, 10 students went on an indefinite hunger strike. 

“The administration has promised to reintroduce the BA Social Sciences course from the academic year of 2020 and continue providing students a hostel facility. Since two of our demands have been met, we called off our protest,” said Krishanath C, a student.

With the administration bowing down to their demands, students are positive that the rest of their demands will also be addressed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tata Institute of Social Sciences indefinite hunger

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp