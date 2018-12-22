TISS students end strike, few demands met

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Students of Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Hyderabad, called off their indefinite hunger strike by after the management agreed to some of their demands. The official communication, signed by the Director VC, assured that the BA Social Sciences course would be reinstated from the academic year 2020-21, and accommodation facilities would continue to be provided as well.

After a week of protests and administrative lockdown on December 17, 10 students went on an indefinite hunger strike.

“The administration has promised to reintroduce the BA Social Sciences course from the academic year of 2020 and continue providing students a hostel facility. Since two of our demands have been met, we called off our protest,” said Krishanath C, a student.

With the administration bowing down to their demands, students are positive that the rest of their demands will also be addressed.