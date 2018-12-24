Commuters in a fix over incorrect info at bus stand near LV Prasads Eye Institute

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The newly-constructed bus stand at LV Prasads Eye Institute, opposite PVR Banjara Hills, sure has information regarding the buses that would stop by, but not all of that is accurate. With two buses 222 and 47L passing frequently by that route, not only is the timings of the buses incorrect but also the routes mentioned.

The sign board states the bus timings and intervals at which the buses reach the LVPEI bus stop. The 222 ME (Metro Express) buses have the first bus and last bus time as 5:26 am and 22:42 pm, AC/CS (City Sheetal) Buses at 8:12 am and last bus at 18:24 pm and ML (Metro luxury) buses with first bus at 10:22 am and last bus at 20:17 pm. Bus no 47L has CO (City Ordinary) has 5:50 and 21:45 as first and last bus timings while ME (Metro Express) buses have 7:20 am 20:15 pm for the first and last bus accordingly.

According to the frequent commuters, there are no AC/CS buses allotted for No. 222 Buses yet as only Metro Express and Metro Luxury buses are available. In the case of 47L, not all buses go till Infosys, and instead stop at Film Nagar. “The last bus for 47L says 20:15 and 21:45 but I have travelled in 47L way past 10 pm,” said a commuter.