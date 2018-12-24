Hyderabad Metro Rail fails to meet Governor ESL Narasimhan deadline

Ajay Moses By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor ESL Narasimhan had challenged the Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd to get the Hitech City-Ameerpet metro rail corridor started by December 15, but it looks like the HMRL failed to pick up the gauntlet. Back on September 24 this year, during the inauguration of Ameerpet-LB Nagar corridor, the Governor said, “by December 15 help me to complete the Hitech City- Ameerpet metro corridor. This is the deadline I give you.”

When queried about the Gover nor’s challenge, HMRL MD NVS Reddy said: “We have completed it despite many odds. But several mandatory safety tests and trial runs are going on before commissioning.” Reddy also hinted that the inauguration will be delayed. “Once it is ready, we will announce. We will take time,” he said.

Unresolved issues

Besides the delay in Hitech City-Ameerpet corridor works, there are several other issues ranging from lack of footpaths to odour-less toilets being closed.

At KPHB Metro station a bypass road parallel to NH 65 was developed. However, due to vehicles including buses plying through the route, the interlocking pavers got damaged. B Srinivas, a KPHB resident said, “The damaged portion of road is the only entry point to Bhagyanagar Colony. It is causing bikes to skid while driving. How long does it take to repair it?”. At several metro stations footpaths are yet to be laid.

The HMRL is supposed to acquire land all along the metro rail route and lay footpath but on the Ameerpet- LB Nagar stretch, it is yet to be completed. Several water-less and odour-less toilets that have been placed at every metro station continue to exist as showpieces. Drainage outlet has not been provided to them.