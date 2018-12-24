Home Cities Hyderabad

Traffic offenders in Hyderabad line up for discount that doesn’t exist

Several motorists, car owners, and even taxi drivers circulated the message to their friends’ circles and whoever had pending traffic challans anywhere between 1,000 and 10,000 reached the venue.

Published: 24th December 2018 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic-Goshamal

People throng at Goshamahal after they were ‘fooled’ by the news of a 50 per cent discount on e-traffic challan | Express

By Ajay Moses
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Who would not like to have a discount on pending bills that run into thousands of rupees? The happiness would be even more if it is a flat 50 per cent discount and that too on e-traffic challans that attracts a chargesheet by police. Guessing it to be a one-time offer, denizens lined up at Goshamahal sports complex, but to only realise that the offer was fake.

It was happiness short-lived for many, as the information based on which hundreds of people thronged the traffic police station was actually fake news that was doing rounds on WhatsApp and web news channels. The widely circulated message that spread like wildfire has been doing rounds for three weeks now. The message read: “Hyderabad Traffic Police will conduct Lok Adalat on December 23 at Goshamahal so please check your vehicles pending challans, drink and etc. Pay only 50 per cent.”

Several motorists, car owners, and even taxi drivers circulated the message to their friends’ circles and whoever had pending traffic challans anywhere between 1,000 and 10,000 reached the venue with a hope to clear their pending dues, but faced the reality only when they reached there.

“We witnessed a message is going viral on social media that there will be a traffic Lok Adalat on December 23 of this month. Hyderabad traffic police inform all citizens that the message is fake news,” the notice pasted today outside the Sports Complex read. (sic)

Many traffic violaters returned without paying the challan. Md Amjad Khan, for instance, came all the way from Shaheen Nagar in Chandrayangutta to clear his due of 7,000. “I have been waiting to clear my pending dues and save `3,500. Who would not want to miss out on such discounts,” he said.

Another Syed Ahmed from Falaknuma said, “It was not just WhatsApp messages that made us believe but mobile web news channels further propagated it. We were made fools by miscreants who should be caught and put behind bars so that this kind of incidents doesn’t repeat.” 

The number of persons who were trickling at the Goshamahal was steady all through the day, but it was during the morning hours that heavy rush was witnessed.

‘No plans for such discounts in future’

Traffic DCP-II K Babu Rao said: “It could be the work of a few miscreants. We have already posted about the message being fake news on Facebook”. When asked if the department plans to give such discounts, he said they have no plans as such.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
traffic violation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp