Home Cities Hyderabad

A quick take on Carnatic music

Forgotten Composers’ is a compilation of the vague history of and the contributions of Carnatic composers over the years.

Published: 25th December 2018 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Srividya Palaparthi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Forgotten Composers’ is a compilation of the vague history of and the contributions of Carnatic composers over the years. The book consists of 18 chapters of which the first three are acknowledgements and set up for what is to come. Each chapter speaks of the works and life of one composer (a total of 15 composers) and the composers are listed in alphabetical order. The author clarifies thoroughly that the composers aren’t listed chronologically or by order of merit.  

Aruna Chandraju is a journalist, photographer and a translator who specialises in art and culture. And as a good journalist would be, she ensures that she put in all the information she gathered into the book. Most of the information however only gathered either from the internet or tidbits that any Carnatic musician would know.

The chapters themselves seem essayic and aren’t necessarily intriguing. As much as the book promises to shed light on the said composers life, it might seem like a mere statements of facts that on would find on the internet. As I prepared to read the book, I expected to find tidbits of composers from their descendants or anecdotes that might have been passed on generation. However, the chapters only chronicled the musical achievements or titles that they might have attained. There was a lot of details and information about their musical contributions and experiments that are even today celebrated. The writing style either conversational particularly when the author repeatedly mentions how humbled she is to write about great personalities as them or is straight forward encyclopedia-ish. It is a little tiresome to wade through two pages of reference links after each chapter. It would have been refreshing to have gotten to read information the author acquired firsthand.  

Credit where it is due, the author does bring to fore some composers who most often aren’t remembered although their work is respected and followed even today. They merely get overshadowed by the more popular compositions and their composers. The book also ensures that composers from all ages and times are mentioned - at least as far as the 15 are concerned.   Bottom Line: If you need a quick reference of the most popular writings of a certain Carnatic composer, this book could come handy.

Publisher: Notion Press
Price: `720

— Srividya Palaparthi
srividya.palaparthi@newindianexpress.com
@PSrividya53

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp