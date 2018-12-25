Home Cities Hyderabad

Fun with flowers – the Japanese way

Published: 25th December 2018 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If you are thinking about learning Ikebana, the Japanese art of arranging flowers, but are clueless about how to go about it, here is a book that will help you master the basics. The best part is that it’s available in Hindi too.

Two books – ‘Ikebana – Japani Pushpkala’ and ‘Ikebana for Beginners’, written by Ikebana master Sharmila Agarwal were launched recently. Sharmila, who is closely associated with the Ohara School of Ikebana (Hyderabad chapter), has been practising Ikebana for the last 17 years. She received the flower name ‘Koyo’ (which means orange maple leaf) after she earned her instructor’s degree in the same field.
Showering praise on the book, Sharmila’s teacher Rekha Reddy said that the book was neat in its presentation and could serve as a quick reference for beginners.

The author’s mentor and popular stained glass artist, Kamlesh Kapoor, attributed Sharmila’s success to her dedication. “They say that you should meditate to produce good art, but for Sharmila, work is meditation. I met her 14 years ago when she came for my classed on stained glass art, and she came across as a very diligent person. Whatever she takes up, she gives it her all.”

Pinky Reddy, national president of the FICCI Ladies Organisation, who was the chief guest at the book launch, lauded Sharmila for balancing home and her varied creative interests. Lamenting the fact that home makers are sometimes looked down upon nowadays, she said: “Being a home maker is similar to being the CEO of a home. If you can handle your home, you can handle anything.”

The author thanked her family for their unflinching support and said: “I have tried to include a bit of history in the book. I have connected Ikebana with Buddhism which was founded in India.” The books, published by Prisha Publications, are available online.

— Kakoli Mukherjee
kakoli_mukherjee@newindianexpress.com
@KakoliMukherje2

