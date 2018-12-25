The Absolute in Lines and Dots

Saima Afreen By

HYDERABAD : Dark. Blue. Unknown. A palette that sparks a conflagration to cancel the knowledge of the self and the related selves. A chain to unveil a multiverse through millions of colour drops. An inflation of lines and dots to create a trajectory that leads to the core which is the source of everything and yet in existence is nothing.

This nothingness, much beyond belief, gives birth to everything and gushes back to the source after it makes its exit. Art offers a glimpse to it. Artist Sachin Jaltare takes you inside the black of his paintings. Black, the womb of all creations, the route to return, the veil which reveals something but not everything. Sachin’s art exhibition ‘Svayambhu’, a series of 24 paintings and sculptures ongoing at Kalakriti Art Gallery, focusses on the same.

In one of the interviews the 48-year-old artist said that the knowledge of self is much less when compared to what is not known. The Sanskrit word Svayambhu means self-created and the artworks create a trail around that. Says the Hyderabad-based painter, “We are nothing in this universe. Because we are part of something much larger beyond our imagination.

The dark parts in my artworks try to denote that. The whole web, of which we are almost an invisible and insignificant part, is a gigantic game plan. There are many events which trigger other events. And all this doesn’t happen on its own.” That’s how the dark brush strokes in his acrylics, charcoals and ink-works appear inviting. It’s difficult to fathom the unknown. But knowing that something much bigger than any perception runs deep in its dots is enough.

The artist shares what made him delve into the lines which are deep enough to hold all the light the universe uses to conspire with another. It so happened that in 2010 during his exhibition at Jehangir Art Gallery, a girl saw his paintings and asked him point-blank as to why there were so many strokes of black in his works? “The darkness isn’t related to horror. It pertains to mystery of what’s going on behind the scene,” he replied to her and continues bringing to the front the key to the unveiled secrets.The exhibition is on till December 27.



