Yay! We ordered  healthy food  online in 2018  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Online food ordering app Swiggy found that Indians love their Biryani and Masala Dosa. However, more and more Indians are taking conscious efforts towards mindful eating by planning their meals, eating healthy and even embracing eco- friendly packaging options. Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai are the top three cities when it comes to ordering the healthiest food online.

Bowl meals, even a royal wedding favorite, witnessed high number of orders in the country. Juices like watermelon, mosambi, pineapple and orange are preferred choices for healthy items across India; Roasted chicken and fruit salad are often ordered in cities like Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune. Not surprisingly, on weekdays, Indians watched their calorie intake by ordering more healthy food compared to eekends. Fruit juices were consumed five times more than aerated drinks.

Bangalore and Hyderabad along with Kolkata were the best planners when it comes to their meals. The cities ordered their meals up to 36 hours in advance using Swiggy Scheduled. Top pre-ordered dishes across the country included Chicken Biryani, Masala Dosa and Paneer Butter Masala. South Indian meals and mini-meals are some of the top items that Indians eat regularly and hence are planning in advance.

This festive season, Indians added more flavour to their celebrations. 2018 saw Indians increasingly turn to ordering in their festive fares while choosing to spend some quality time with their loved ones. During the festive season, desi dishes continue to rule the roost during the festive season Durga Puja saw an increase in orders for Mishti Doi and Kalakand, while Butter Chicken, Hyderabadi Biryani and Haleem saw a massive spike in orders during Eid. Furthermore, while popular items like Laddu and Karanji saw a whopping 400 percent increase during Ganesh Chaturthi, the sales of gujia increased nearly 10 times in the week of Holi.

Startling data:

Ice-creams was the most ordered item during the IPL finals between Chennai and Hyderabad

India celebrated Sweet November with highest orders for desserts

Chinese-food orders this year totaled up to be a little more than Beijing’s population

The brand’s delivery personnel travelled far and wide to get you yummy food in time- over 7000 around the earth to be precise Swiggy’s delivery fleet also added more than 150