Businessman opens fire to threaten neighbour

HYDERABAD: A 35-year-old businessman opened fire in the air to threaten his neighbour over a land dispute at Fathedarwaza in Hussaini-Alam police limits on Tuesday. According to police, accused Sadiq Bin Mahfooz fired two rounds with his licensed .32 pistol. After receiving information, police swung into action and detained the accused. They also seized his weapon.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Charminar) B Anjaiah said that Sadiq Bin Mahfooz had a dispute with his neighbour Omar over 3,000 square yard land he owns. “Around 4.30 pm, Sadiq came to the site and was cleaning the premises. While Sadiq was working, Omar raised objections saying as per documents at least three feet land belongs to him and asked Sadiq to leave the place,” the ACP said.

A heated argument ensued, following which Sadiq took out his pistol and opened the fire in the air to threaten Omar. Cases have been registered under section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC and section 27 and 30 of Arms Act.