District Medical and Health Officer plans to take over Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Cantonment General Hospital

The DMHO Dr J Venkat said that he has inspected the hospital in Bollarum and found that it is underutilised.

Published: 26th December 2018 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) is keen to take over Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Cantonment General Hospital, Bollarum, to establish a Community Health Centre (CHC). However, Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) chief executive officer SVR Chandra Sekhar said that they requested the State government to provide round-the-clock maternity and casualty services and rest will be taken care by them.

The DMHO Dr J Venkat said that he has inspected the hospital in Bollarum and found that it is underutilised. “Though it has Operation Theatres, and large space, inpatient services are not offered there, which we can offer. Apart from Gynecology, other speciality services such as Orthopedics can also be offered there,” Dr Venkat said. 

The health official pointed out that there are no major hospitals in the cantonment area up to Gajwel district on one side and Gandhi Hospital on the other. If the general hospital in Bollarum is developed, public there will benefit. If there were to be an accident, the time needed to rush accident victims to either Gandhi Hospital, can be utilised in offering emergency medical care.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Cantonment General Hospital

