Vandalism incident in Global Hospital shakes medical fraternity

The incident of vandalism at the Global Hospital has shook the entire medical fraternity.

26th December 2018

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The incident of vandalism at the Global Hospital has shook the entire medical fraternity. Condemning the act and demanding action against the persons involved in ransacking the hospital, the members of Indian Medical Association (IMA) from Telangana, Telangana Junior Doctors Association, Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) and other organisations comprising nurses and specialists are planning to convene on Wednesday regarding the issue. 

Though a message stating that the doctors of the Global Hospital would stage protest on Wednesday afternoon was circulated on Whatsapp, the administration claimed there would be no such protest. However, the hospital officials maintained that they have not detected any medical negligence in case of the Shameen Begum’s death as of Tuesday night. 

