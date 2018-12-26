Where is software for customised telecast?

Rahul V Pisharody By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For an audience vexed with the substandard content on TV and increasingly moving towards online content, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) new tariff order promises better programme content with competitive pricing. As per the TRAI tariff order, Cable TV consumers - estimated to be around thirty lakh in greater Hyderabad, can avail the basic package of 100 standards (SD) free-to-air (FTA) channels for Rs 130 (Rs 153 with 18% GST). Of these 100 channels, 26 are mandatory channels, leaving the consumer to choose their favourite channels well within the budget.

But at present, the cable operators rue that there exists no software to streamline packages for thousands of variations of consumer preferences or even data pertaining to consumer preferences. “At present, since consumers are provided with all 900 channels for a standard rate there existed no requirement to streamline any preferences. But when moving to a new system there is a need for software to do the streamlining job with regard to consumer preferences, which may vary from each household.

There exists no such software in the country,” said L Hari Goud, president of Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy District Cable TV operators association, lamenting lack of measures to either educate the cable tv viewers or giving space for MSOs and LCOs to generate a suitable system.

P Suresh, president of Telangana Multi Services Cable Operators Welfare Association, and JAC convenor, too echoed same views. “If a viewer is getting almost 900 channels for Rs 200, how do we explain to him/her about the new regulations. And if he/she wants the same 900 channels, the cost would be over Rs 1000,” he said.

A look at the around 900 channels currently available on cable tv, with broadcasters, now having mentioned the new pricing(MRP) on screen, a Telugu household would only face the heat because the popular entertainment channels are priced between Rs 10 and Rs 19. That apart, most Telugu news channels are under free category, most Hindi news channels are priced under Rs 2, and all English news channels are priced under Rs 5.

On the other hand, most sports channels and English movie channels are priced between Rs 15 and Rs 19. Since consumers have been used to having an option of 900 channels to choose from, it is unlikely they would settle for basic package of 100 channels for Rs 153.