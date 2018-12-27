Home Cities Hyderabad

‘2.6 crore cyber threats targeted Indian firms in three months’

Apart from threats such as ransomware, adware and worms, the report noted the abundance of cryptojacking attacks in the the quarter.

Published: 27th December 2018 07:14 AM

Hacking

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the growing prowess of artificial intelligence and all things technology-related, there has also been a simultaneous increase in the threat of cyber attacks faced by the country’s IT sector, found Seqrite, the enterprise arm of Quick Heal Technologies, a cybersecurity solutions provider. Overall, 2.6 crore country-based enterprises were threatened in a three-month period.

In the report titles ‘Seqrite Quarterly Threat Report Q3 2018’, it was found that IT/ITES companies faced the most number of threats with over 40 per cent of the threats targeting the industry. Other key sectors such as manufacturing (17.88 per cent), education (12.56 per cent), and hospitality (9.17 per cent) were also deemed to be at risk.

Apart from threats such as ransomware, adware and worms, the report noted the abundance of crypto jacking attacks in the quarter. “Seqrite detected more than 2.6 crore threats targeting Indian enterprises during the three-month period – translating to a per day detection rate of over 2.8 lakhs threats,” a release said.

Sanjay Katkar, Joint Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer, Quick Heal Technologies Limited said, “There is no denying that enterprises face an unparalleled security challenge today. Growing inter-connectivity has demolished traditional security perimeters. Every endpoint, node and device connected to enterprise networks has become a point of entry for attackers looking to steal information and disrupt business operations. Attacks are becoming more targeted, and are causing greater damage. The Seqrite Quarterly Threat Report Q3 2018 serves to underline the sheer scale of risk that Indian organisations are exposed to, at present.”

