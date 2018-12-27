Home Cities Hyderabad

High-level inquiry ordered into death of two-year-old at Nehru zoo

PCCF (Production), M Pruthvi Raju has been directed to conduct the inquiry and submit the report within five days.

Published: 27th December 2018 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A day after the death of a two-year-old boy at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad, after a battery-powered vehicle ran over a toddler, the State government ordered for a high level inquiry to be conducted into the incident on Wednesday.

PCCF (Production), M Pruthvi Raju has been directed to conduct the inquiry and submit the report within five days. A preliminary report in the matter was also submitted to the government on Wednesday. However, concrete action and sound planning is required by the zoo to prevent any more such accidents from happening in the future.

While the zoo receives about 5,000-10,000 visitors on weekdays, on public holidays the number of visitors swells up to 20,000 or even above. On Tuesday when the incident occurred, the zoo received around 27,000 visitors as it was a public holiday on the occasion of Christmas.

As there is a single way for the battery operated vehicles to drive on as well as for people to walk about in the zoo, the hazard of an accident occurring increases with rise in number of visitors, especially keeping in mind that a large chunk of zoo visitors are usually children.

When contacted, Assistant Conservator of Forests at the zoo, Syed Maqsood Mohiuddin said, “Everyday 700 zoo staff along with 22 security guards in each shift, work at the zoo. We conduct briefings for the staff and instruct them on various measures to be taken for avoiding untoward incidents. We will start regular announcement service to keep telling people to stay away from the path of the vehicles and to make them aware of an incoming vehicle.”

He added, “Visitors who come along with children to the zoo should also act responsibly. Children sometimes get excited after looking at the animals and run about. The parents should ensure that children are not let alone on their own.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nehru zoo kids death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp