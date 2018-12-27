Home Cities Hyderabad

Residents seek government intervention for using AOC line roads

Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, Secretary of FNECS CS Chandrashekar alleged that the Local Military Authority has placed a restriction on the roads that were opened after orders.

Published: 27th December 2018 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The members of the Federation of North Eastern Colonies of Secunderabad (FNECS) on Wednesday submitted a representation to Telangana State Chief Secretary SK Joshi, regarding the hardships faced by civilians who travel on the Army Ordnance Corps (AOC) line roads, which are under the control of the Local Military Authority (LMA).

Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, Secretary of FNECS CS Chandrashekar alleged that the Local Military Authority has placed a restriction on the roads that were opened after orders from the Ministry of Defence. Commuters are asked to show their ID proof in order to ply on the stretch, he said.

Subsequently, he decided to seek a clarification from the State government if LMA was in-charge of the traffic management or the traffic police. He requested the State government’s intervention in the matter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana AOC line roads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp