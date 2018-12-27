Residents seek government intervention for using AOC line roads

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The members of the Federation of North Eastern Colonies of Secunderabad (FNECS) on Wednesday submitted a representation to Telangana State Chief Secretary SK Joshi, regarding the hardships faced by civilians who travel on the Army Ordnance Corps (AOC) line roads, which are under the control of the Local Military Authority (LMA).

Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, Secretary of FNECS CS Chandrashekar alleged that the Local Military Authority has placed a restriction on the roads that were opened after orders from the Ministry of Defence. Commuters are asked to show their ID proof in order to ply on the stretch, he said.

Subsequently, he decided to seek a clarification from the State government if LMA was in-charge of the traffic management or the traffic police. He requested the State government’s intervention in the matter.