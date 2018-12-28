Home Cities Hyderabad

6 held for trying to sell country weapon online

Task Force sleuths, who tracked an advertisement offering a country-made weapon for sale on a WhatsApp group, nabbed six persons for possessing the weapon and seized three live rounds.

Published: 28th December 2018 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Task Force sleuths, who tracked an advertisement offering a country-made weapon for sale on a WhatsApp group, nabbed six persons for possessing the weapon and seized three live rounds.
Speaking to media persons on Thursday, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that one of the accused, Mohammed Khan, had brought the country-made weapon from Bihar and put it on sale on a WhatsApp group for `70,000.

“The message was forwarded and circulated within several WhatsApp groups. Our sleuths noticed the message and investigated it. The accused were in possession of the weapon illegally and tried to sell it,” Kumar said.

Three months ago, Mohammed Khan went to Bihar from Pune and purchased a country-made pistol and three live rounds from Uday Pandey, a resident of Bihar. He then informed his friend Prakash about the pistol.

Khan wished to sell it in in Hyderabad as he thought he would get a good price there and asked Prakash to find him prospective customers. Khan also promised his friend commission. Later, Prakash brought the pistol from Pune and handed it over to Mohan, another accused, at Ranigunj.Based on a tip-off, task force sleuths on Thursday arrested the accused, seized the weapon and live rounds.

