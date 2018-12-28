Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority proposes 6 new logistic parks

6 logistic parks and Inter-City Bus Terminals have been proposed at Miyapur, Pedda Amberpet, Shamshabad, Shameerpet, Patancheru and Manoharabad.

Published: 28th December 2018 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) | EPS

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After taking up the logistic parks works at Batasingaram and Mangalpally on the city outskirts on Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode for providing infrastructure facilities towards meeting the increasing demand for facilities related to freight logistics, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has proposed another six logistic parks and Inter-City Bus Terminals (ICBT) at Miyapur, Pedda Amberpet, Shamshabad, Shameerpet, Patancheru and Manoharabad. Deolite Touche Tohmatsu India LLP has been selected as Transaction Advisor and the agency has commenced the activity.

The Expression of Interest cum RFP for selection of developers will be prepared in four months. On finalisation of feasibility, project reports and studies, the EOI cum RFP would be invited from the prospective bidders to take up the project.

The logistic park will provide infrastructure facilities for efficient logistics management and regional hub, will act as an integrated one stop facility for freight operators, third party logistic (3PL) service providers, cargo handling companies, truck drivers, warehousing, parking etc.

Estimates suggest more than 35,000 to 40,000 freight vehicles carry around one lakh tonne cargo in and out of the city. These parks will offer integrated facilities for truck parking, warehousing and replete with dhabas, cafeterias and restaurants, truck workshops, petrol pumps and weigh bridges etc.

ICBT would provide better infrastructure and one stop integrated facilities to the commuters and bus operators. To operate and maintain at a pre-determined quality standard, rendering cost effective and efficient services to the users, the developer would provide Minimum Development Obligations coving 60 percent of 1,00,000 sft Passenger Terminal, Bus Bays etc.

TAGS
Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority logistics parks Inter-City Bus Terminals

