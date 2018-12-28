Secunderabad Cantonment Board met just twice this year to discuss people’s issues

u mahesh By

HYDERABAD: Even as long-pending issues continue to plague residents of the Secunderabad Cantonment, the Secunderabad Cantonment Board has convened for a board meeting only twice for the whole year. Though the Cantonment Act rules that board meetings should be conducted at least once a month, the last board meeting was held back on May 31 this year.

Residents rue that a plethora of civic and public issues are pending before the board, and the latter’s apathy towards residents is evident in failure to conduct monthly meetings. There are eight civilian wards in SCB, and with a population of four lakh, the Secunderabad cantonment is second largest in the country.

On the other hand, the board has two tall claims to show as achievements.

A major issue faced by denizens, the issue pertaining to the closure of roads by the Local Military Authority(LMA) has been resolved to some extent with the Ministry of Defence(MOD) issuing orders directing re-opening of roads. The Board has also been able to get the state government to clear the arrears of Rs 14 crore water bills towards HMWSSB.

Speaking to Express, Joint Chief Executive Officer of SCB, Ramswaroop Haritwal, admitted that they have not conducted even a single board meeting in the last seven months. He said that SCB officials have worked for three months on assembly elections duties.“We have been preparing the budget allocations for development works for sanction in a board meeting. The board meeting will be held within ten days,” he added.

