‘Chains were being snatched within 2-km radius of police interceptors’

HYDERABAD: In a major breakthrough on the city’s chain snatching spate, the bike believed to be used by the culprits on Wednesday and Thursday was caught by the Hyderabad city police during routine vehicle checks under the limits of Bhavani Nagar police station. Noticing a KTM Duke make bike on Friday afternoon, the police intercepted the vehicle and questioned the young riders of the bike. They apparently responded by saying that they had rented the bike to two unknown persons and they handed back the bike on Thursday.

The duo had also given them driving licenses, which was found to be fake by the police. Based on the clues given by the two youngsters, the Rachakonda police and the city task force has now expedited the probe.

On their looting spree, the chain-snatcher duo was targeting women in the bylanes, making sure not to be noticed by the interceptor vehicles of the police. In fact, the areas wherein the snatchers struck where within 2-km radius of these police interceptors. Speaking to Express, the investigators said, “Had they alerted the police through Dial 100, the interceptors, patrolling vehicles and the police teams stationed nearby would have been alerted. If this was done, there would have been more chances of either preventing further offences or even nabbing the offenders.”

The delay in armed Anti Chain Snatching (ACS) teams getting back to their work following election duties also came as a blessing in disguise to the miscreants. ACS was launched in October 2015, exclusively to control chain snatchings in different parts of Cyberabad commissionerate.

Despite vigil, snatchers strike again

Even as Rachakonda commissionerate has stepped up vigil to nab the chain snatchers, a bike-borne duo struck again at a village on the Rachakonda border, which falls under the limits of the neighboring Cyberabad commissionerate. The snatchers looted a gold chain from a farm labourer at Shamirpet on Friday evening.

According to the police, B Balamma of Usharpally village was returning home on foot from the fields, when unidentified offenders approached her from the rear, snatched her gold chain that weighed 3 tolas and sped away. Though she recovered immediately and raised alarm, the snatchers had disappeared by then. Shamirpet police have registered a case and deputed special teams to pin down the snatchers