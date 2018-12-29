Home Cities Hyderabad

Gold worth Rs 66 lakh seized at RGI Airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on Friday nabbed an air passenger for smuggling 2 kg gold worth Rs 66 lakh in the form of transformer plates in a microwave. 

29th December 2018

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on Friday nabbed an air passenger for smuggling 2 kg gold worth Rs 66 lakh in the form of transformer plates in a microwave. 

The accused, aged 30 years, landed at the RGI Airport from Dubai by an Oman Airlines flight on Thursday evening.

The man who cleared all security checks and exited the airport was caught red-handed by DRI sleuths while waiting to hand over the smuggled gold to unidentified persons.  

