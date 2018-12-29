Hyderabad man held for converting international calls to local calls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 32-year-old man, running a cyber cafe, was arrested by Nallakunta police for allegedly converting international calls to local calls. The accused identified as Dinesh Kumar resorted to this illegal activity after he incurred a loss in the cyber cafe a few months ago, said police. However, police denied that he was establishing connections with terrorist organisations abroad and other organisations affiliated to ISIS and other terror modules.

According to police, Dinesh, a college drop out started a cyber cafe at Shivam Road a couple of years ago. But after the advent of smartphones, his business ran into a loss.

Through the knowledge he gained while running the cyber cafe, he learnt how to convert international calls to local calls illegally. Later he set up Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) at his home.

He told police that he earned Rs 6 per minute for every international call he converted into a local call.

Based on inputs and complaints from the m telecom department, Nallakunta police detained Dinesh and seized VOIP equipment and other devices used for the conversion.

Additional Inspector Nallakunta K Saidulu said that Dinesh resorted to this illegal activity only to make up his for his loses.

So far during the investigation, any connection with terrorist organisation or other suspected modules have not been found.

However, all angles are being probed to verify the role of any other person or organisation associated with Dinesh in this activity said Saidulu. The accused Dinesh will be produced before the court on Saturday for converting international calls he converted into a local calls.