New tech at Numaish entrance to cut long, tedious queues

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s annual consumer exhibition, the All India Industrial Exhibition or Numaish, all set to kick-off on January 1, 2019, will no longer have irksome individual body scanning that is leading to long queues at the entrance. The Exhibition Society has engaged the services of the city-based Excel Security Services to deploy 12 Zones Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMD)for the first time.

These enable the security apparatus to precisely pin-point the presence and exact location of any concealed metal or weapons on the body of an individual passing through the detector and makes that much easier to zero in on any foreign item. In fact the display by the detector is precise on the location of the object, including if it is on left, right or center of the person and if it is at ankle, knee, waist, chest or head height. The conventional mechanism indicated the presence of a metal object without identifying the precise location, which necessitated the security personnel to frisk each individual thoroughly. The entire thing was quite laborious and time consuming.

“Our objective is to make the outing wholesome, fun filled and memorable”, says Ravi, Internal Security Convener, Exhibition Society. Visitors can pass through the detector without having to empty his pockets of key chains, coins, harmless objects etc., says C Bhaskar Reddy, CMD of Excel. The securities company will be deploying 12-zone DFMDs, 104 personnel at various levels, dog squads and 60 CC Cameras, around the exhibition society.