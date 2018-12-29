Home Cities Hyderabad

Prince Muffakham Jah lauds police efforts 

Nizam’s Museum is under the administration of Nizam Jubilee Pavilion Trust, of which Muffakham Jah is the president. 

Published: 29th December 2018 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 06:30 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a rare public appearance, Prince Muffakham Jah, the grandson of Nizam VII Nawab Osman Ali Khan Bahadur, visited Nizam’s Museum on Friday and congratulated the police for retrieving the precious artefact that was stolen from the place a few months ago. 

The trust was formed to manage the precious gifts that Nizam VII Osman Ali Khan Bahadur received during the celebration of the silver jubilee of his reign as the Nizam of Hyderabad. 

In September, a diamond-studded golden tiffin box, gold teacup with saucers and teaspoons were stolen in a daring heist from the museum. A week later, city police not only retrieved the stolen artefacts but also nabbed the thieves, who had deployed various techniques to keep the police off its scent.

Speaking to media persons on Friday, Jah said that he was in awe of the State police. “This sort of result would not have been possible in many countries,” he added. 

