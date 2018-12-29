Home Cities Hyderabad

Water quality of lakes goes from bad to worse due to deficient monsoon this year

Hyderabad and neighbouring districts received deficit rainfall during this year’s southwest monsoon season the condition of lakes in and around the City has become worse as compared to pre-monsoon.

Published: 29th December 2018 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A poor monsoon has proven fatal for the lakes located in Hyderabad and its suburbs. Monsoon rains usually help in improving water quality in the polluted water bodies, due to the mixing of freshwater from rains. 

However, as Hyderabad and neighbouring districts received deficit rainfall during this year’s southwest monsoon season (June-September), the condition of lakes in and around the City has become worse as compared to pre-monsoon season. 

Telangana State Pollution Control board (TSPCB) recently released water quality data for the month of October, of various lakes, tanks and rivers in the State that are being monitored as part of the National Water Quality Monitoring Network programme. Comparing the water quality data of lakes in and around the city from October to the data from May, before the start of the monsoon, reveals that the water quality has severely deteriorated in most water bodies. 

Of the 29 lakes in GHMC, HMDA and industrial areas where water quality was monitored in October, in 22 lakes the water quality has worsened as compared to pre-monsoon season. Some of these lakes include Hussainsagar lake, Hasmathpet lake, Amber chervu, Noor Mohammad kunta, Mallapur lake, Pragathi Nagar lake, Umdanagar lake, Asani kunta and Isnapur lake. In some lakes the deterioration of water quality has been drastic. 

Rise in sewage inflow in lakes 

There has also been a drastic rise in the sewage inflow in the lakes. In many lakes, as per the TSPCB’s own data the level of fecal coliforms was either nil or very low in the month of May. However, in October most of the lakes have recorded 200-6,00MPN/100ml of fecal coliforms.For example, in Hussainsagar the level of fecal coliforms increased from 70 in May to 540 in October. In Amber cheruv it increased from 20 to 540. Fecal coliforms are bacteria found in feces, that get into the lake water due to mixing of sewage. 

Drastic deterioration  

In some lakes the deterioration of water quality has been drastic. For example in the Isnapur lake in Patancheru the Biochemical Oxygen Demand(BOD) which should ideally be 3mg/L, fell from 3.2 in May to 52 in October. In Asanikunta, one of the most polluted lakes, located in Bollaram industrial area the BOD increased from 110 to an unbelievable 172. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad lake pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
BJP leaders slam Congress for opposing Triple Talaq Bill
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp