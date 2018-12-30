Home Cities Hyderabad

Clinic uses doctor’s certificate without consent, four booked

An MBBS doctor has lodged a complaint against a private hospital alleging that his course certificates were used to register a clinic without informing him.

Published: 30th December 2018 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2018 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

Image for representational purpose only (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An MBBS doctor has lodged a complaint against a private hospital alleging that his course certificates were used to register a clinic without informing him. Dr Y Chandrakanth Reddy said that he worked at Nakshatra Specialty Clinic, Kothur, for 25 days in March 2017, and alleged that Sridhar Rao, MD of the hospital and Dr Ravi Kiran Reddy used his provisional and internship certificates to register the hospital. 

However, Dr Sridhar Rao denied the allegation. Kothur Police sub-inspector S Krishna said that a case under IPC Section 420 ( Cheating) was registered against the two hospital authorities and two others. 
“I had submitted photo copies of my provisional certificate. However, without informing me, Dr Sridhar Rao and Dr Ravi Kiran Reddy registered Nakshatra speciality clinic on my name. I got to know about this when a pharmacist who used to work there fell out with them,” Dr Chandrakanth alleged. 

When contacted Sridhar Rao said that the clinic was indeed registered on Dr Chandrakanth’s name after informing him. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MBBS doctor hospital fraud

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Richa Chadha takes a jibe on Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp