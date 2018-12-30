Clinic uses doctor’s certificate without consent, four booked

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An MBBS doctor has lodged a complaint against a private hospital alleging that his course certificates were used to register a clinic without informing him. Dr Y Chandrakanth Reddy said that he worked at Nakshatra Specialty Clinic, Kothur, for 25 days in March 2017, and alleged that Sridhar Rao, MD of the hospital and Dr Ravi Kiran Reddy used his provisional and internship certificates to register the hospital.

However, Dr Sridhar Rao denied the allegation. Kothur Police sub-inspector S Krishna said that a case under IPC Section 420 ( Cheating) was registered against the two hospital authorities and two others.

“I had submitted photo copies of my provisional certificate. However, without informing me, Dr Sridhar Rao and Dr Ravi Kiran Reddy registered Nakshatra speciality clinic on my name. I got to know about this when a pharmacist who used to work there fell out with them,” Dr Chandrakanth alleged.

When contacted Sridhar Rao said that the clinic was indeed registered on Dr Chandrakanth’s name after informing him.