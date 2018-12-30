Home Cities Hyderabad

Over 2,500 stalls and new features await visitors at Numaish this year

With over 2,500 stalls and a number of new features, the organisers of the 79th All India Industrial Exhibition (AIIE) are expecting the annual event to attract as many as 25 lakh visitors this year.

Published: 30th December 2018 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2018 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The 2019 edition of the event, popularly known as Numaish, will be inaugurated at Nampally Exhibition Grounds on the New Year’s Day and it is scheduled to run till February 15. According to AIIE president Etela Rajender, this year’s exhibition will have ‘better stalls’ and several new features. “This year, Numaish will have better stalls with interesting exhibitors from across the country. There will also be several new features, including selfie photo points at the exhibition,” he said.

Among the main attractions at this year’s Numaish are an open-air theatre, and photo and selfie points. “There will be three photo points at the exhibition -- one at the specially constructed Gandhi Statue, one near the main gate with a ‘Love you Numaish’ signboard and one insta-booth at the specially constructed ‘Eiffel Tower’. The insta-booth will surely be a crowd-pleaser,” AIIE chief said, adding that the entry tickets, like last year, will be priced at `30. This year the organisers have also launched an exclusive mobile app for the benefit of visitors who by using the app can find all the details about the exhibition. 

Additional Metro services

Among the prominent companies who will be setting up stalls are Preeti, TTK, Bambino and Telangana Khadi. Village industries boards, various public and private organisations will also make their presence felt. The organisers have also be providing health services with the help of Yashoda Hospitals at discounted rates.

There will also competitions for artisans and artists to be held on Saturdays and Sundays. A special women’s day is also planned on January 8, when all the stalls will be dedicated for women. 

Meanwhile, for the benefit of the visitors, the Hyderabad Metro Rail is planning to run additional services with increased frequency up to 11:30 pm on Miyapur-LB Nagar route. Special Metro Rail ticket counters will also be set up at all three gates of the exhibition centre. Managing Director, NVS Reddy said that Additional ticket counters and new gates will be set up at Gandhi Bhavan Metro station, near Ajanta Gate No: 2. ticket counters  (one each for cards /tokens) will be set up at all three entry gates of the exhibition. 

Numaish All India Industrial Exhibition

For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
