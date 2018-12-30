Three months on, little learnt from Kondagattu accident?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Be it the 62 deaths in the Kondagattu bus accident that shook Telangana’s denizens or the numerous deaths and injuries that take place across the State on an everyday basis, it has been found that most of these accidents curiously happen on the State’s major district roads (MDR).

The most worrying part is that there exist a whopping 56 black spots on certain stretches in the State that continue to cause at least ten or more accidents every year.

The accidents caused on the MDRs amount to 55 per cent, as opposed to the 29 per cent on the national highways (NH) and 16 per cent on the state highways (SH), states a report by the Road Safety Authority (RSA).

The Kondagattu ghat road has witnessed numerous accidents even before the massive bus accident took place. Several departments have been put at fault for the accident. The Department of Roads and Buildings was blamed for not having a retaining wall in place to absorb the crash in case of an accident. When it comes to the quality of roads, black spots easily tops the list of factors that contribute to road accidents.

Though there are only 56 black spots in Telangana State now as against the 79 in 2016, the various stakeholders involved in the elimination of black spots seem to have mostly failed in their endeavours.