Woman harassed for additional dowry by husband commits suicide in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Allegedly harassed for not able to conceive a child and tortured for not bringing additional dowry, a 24-year-old housewife to end her life at Jeedimetla.According to police, M Maheshwari who immolated herself at her residence succumbed to burns on Sunday.

Earlier this month, at least three women including a techie allegedly committed suicide in different parts of the city, after being tortured by their husbands and in-laws for not having children and unable to bring additional dowry.

According to Jeedimetla police, Maheshwari was married to M Ramesh, who works as an electrician at a private company, two years ago and the couple was residing at Chintal.At the time of marriage, Mahehsawari’s parents gave Ramesh nine tolas gold, `1.50 lakh cash and a bike worth `1.20 lakh as dowry. According to police, Ramesh then started harassing and even assaulted her on a few occasions. A few months ago, he beat her severely and sent her out of the house.

Maheshwari’s parents took up the issue with the community elders, who managed convince the couple resolve their issues and live together again. Though Ramesh was normal for a few days, he started harassing her against for children and also started demanding additional dowry. He often threatened to kill her so that he can marry another woman and get an additional dowry and even children.

As the torture increased by the day, Maheshwari immolated herself at her home on Saturday morning. She was rushed to Gandhi Hospital, where she succumbed to burns early on Sunday.Based on a complaint from her father Ramulu, a case under charges of culpable homicide, domestic harassment and dowry prohibition act are registered against Ramesh and the investigation is on, said P Ramana Reddy, Inspector Jeedimetla police station.