HYDERABAD: Over 200 parents from the city joined the nation-wide multi-city protest against unregulation of fees in private schools of the country, at People’s Plaza on Necklace Road here on Saturday. NGOs and child rights bodies like Balala Hakula Sangham and Child Protection Forum along with Hyderabad Schools Parents Association, that spearheaded the protest in the city, participated in the protest.

Parents called the protest an effort to awaken the respective state governments from their slumber and demand the government of India to enact a central fee regulation act if the states fail to do so. While a simultaneous protest was carried out in 19 other cities across the country, members of the parents’ associations under Mission Education Federation met and submitted a detailed representation to Prakash Javadekar, Minister for Human Resource Development, in Delhi.

A two-minutes of silence was observed in memory of Sai Deepthi, the class IX student who committed suicide after being singled out and harassed by the school over non-payment of examination fees. “It seems that the bangaaram of Bangaaru Telangana is reserved only for the schools and politicians who are conniving to loot Telangana,” added another. They rued that Prof Tirupati Rao Committee in its recommendations had suggested giving Transfer Certificate to students in case of non-payment of fees for over 45 days.