HYDERABAD: Women representatives from as many as 13 Islamic organisations in the city on Saturday came together to condemn President Ramnath Kovind’s recent speech on Triple Talaq and the status of Muslim women. Pointing to a statement made by the President on January 29 in which he had said, “Muslim women’s honour was a victim of political upmanship. Now the country has the opportunity to free them from this situation,” Nasera Khanam of Jamat e Islami said it has hurt their sentiments.

The meeting had representation from organisations like Jamat e Islami, Tanzeem Binte Haram, Shariah Committee for Women, Hyderabad, Muslim Women Welfare Association and Muslim Girls Association. Another participant, Bader Fatima of Muslim Women Welfare Association, said, “The honourable President in his speech cast aspersions that Muslim women can’t live a life of self respect and courage without Triple Talaq law (which calls for criminalisation of instant Triple Talaq).” They asserted that “the President should advise the government to not hurt the sentiments of the second largest religious community in the country.”