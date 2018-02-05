HYDERABAD: Considering the decreasing sanitary conditions in the city and it’s adverse affects on the health conditions of people, Suresh Dandu, 31 from Arkepally, says he is doing his part by participating in the ‘Swachh Bharat’ campaign using graffiti to reach out to people. The social activist who lives in Hyderabad had taken up the issue of the felling of trees earlier in 2016 in order to spread awareness on the importance of the city’s green cover.

Suresh is supported by over 1,000 people in his task of painting the slogan ‘Chetha=Dayyam’ using water paints on the walls in the city. The slogan was framed with the intention of drawing a comparison between garbage and a ghost. Garbage is the ghost that brings a number of diseases to the city and affects people dreadfully. He believes that change begins with oneself and garbage is an inevitable aspect that has to be considered with regard to staying healthy.

Drawn by Suresh himself with the assistance of his supporters depending on the area, the graffiti can be found at Mallapur, Habsiguda, Hasthinapuram, Musheerabad, SR Nagar, Jagadgirigutta, Kalvakota, Nalgonda, Arkepally, ECIL, LB Nagar, Dilsukhnagar, Hyatt Nagar, Chilkur Balaji temple, Mehdipatnam and Shamshabad. “If the government provides me with an opportunity to serve the city, I will work for 12 hours in a day to eliminate excess garbage,” says Suresh who has also composed three songs on the issue, namely- nuvvu ekkada padithey akkada chetha, chetha tho vache kashtam and chetha antey dayyam. He claims that the initiative has been appreciated by the GHMC authorities as well.