HYDERABAD: Thousands of girls joined the 2K walk Lado Beti Pado Beti on Sunday. Organised by Balala Hakkula Sangham, a child rights body, and Children’s Sports foundation, the walk started at Lal Darwaza of Old City and converged at Charminar in a public meeting. The walk headed by member of parliament Asaduddinnowaisi, DCP south zone Satyanarayana, DCP Padmaja of Shamshabad, Revathi of Child Rights Commission, gyaenocologist Dr.Shobha, psychologist Radhika, women activist Rekha, Pradad from Indian Oil Corporation, Shukla from Merk company, Laxmi Madhavi inspector Women police stations old city and Anuradha Rao from Balala Hakkula Sangham.

Achyuta Rao, Narender and Bharath Kumar organised the event Balala Hakkula Sangham and Children’s Sports foundation respectively.The walk focussed on the problems such as child marriages, child abuse, child labour in girls in the Old City and main demand in this walk is to enhance the minimum marriage age of the girls from 18 years to 21 years as in the present social conditions women should stand economically on their own feet for this minimum graduation is required in the education if a girl has to be a graduate. In most cases, she is married before she turns 21 and she immediately conceives, leading to discontinuing of education. This adversely affects the mother on various levels - in terms of child’s health and impediment to her own future. The walk also focussed on the girl’s education and emancipation.

Girls also participated in fancy costumes of Rani Rudrama and Girl came on the horse and Malala,Gowri lamkesh, PVS indhu, Chakali Ilamma, MS Sbbalaxmi, Sania Mirza and several legendary women. Some girls performed karate feat which attracted the gathering. NCC cadets helped a lot to smooth running of the walk. “Balala Hakkula Sangham is planning for more such walks in the city, “ said Achyuta Rao, President of the child rights body.