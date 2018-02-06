HYDERABAD: More than 6,000 enthusiastic people participated in the Yashoda Cancer Awareness 5K Run -2018 which began at Saroornagar Stadium on Sunday. It was a part of World Cancer Day programme with an intention to spread ‘Awareness and Fight Cancer’ by Yashoda Group Hospitals. Chief Executive Officer of Yashoda Group of Hospitals (YGH) Dheeraj Gorakanti flagged off the run. Dr A. Lingaiah Medical Director of YGH, Abhinav Gorukanti - Phalgun Gorukanti directors of YGH, Telugu film actors, local public representatives of LB Nagar were also present.

Dheeraj said that around 10 lakh people are diagnosed with cancer every year and this number could rise significantly if preventive measures are not taken. “A major issue with the disease is that (1) people do not realise the symptoms of cancer until it is too late and (2) most cancer victims do not seek help until the disease has reached a more advanced stage which makes treatment and recovery harder. Youth and students are pivotal in spreading the awareness among the public very effectively. Cancer is a no more a deadly disease, it’s curable,” he said.

Telugu film stars Sampoornesh Babu, Shanoor Sana and Rahasya Ghorak said that cancer is causing more panic than all the diseases that have been tormenting the mankind today. India and Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states are in particular has a high burden. Early detection is the key factor in fighting and survival of cancer. “One-thirds of Cancers can be prevented by avoiding tobacco, leading a healthy lifestyle. ‘Yashoda Cancer Awareness 5K Run’ to increase understanding, early detection and improve survival of cancer, said Dr GVK Reddy, the Medical Oncologist at Yashoda Hospitals, Malakpet.