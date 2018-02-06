HYDERABAD: Music Maestro AR Rahman becomes the first international star to feature in a personal life-size Augmented Reality APP ‘ARxAR’ launched exclusively on AppStore. The app was designed and released by Avantari Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Avantari is the only company worldwide thatspecialises in life size AR and its application in varied fields ranging from film publicity, politics, spiritual discourses, advertisement and customised personal communication channels. This app is a collaboration between A R Rahman, Apple and Avantari.

‘ARxAR’ is A R Rahman’s gift to his fans worldwide. It will take him into their personal space. He will communicate his message to them on a direct basis. They will be able to take pictures and videos with him and post them on social media platforms.

On the eve, Team Avantari - Bhairav Shankar, Rohini Shankar Paoletto, John Paoletto interacted with media to share the story behind this journey, Augmented Reality in Hyderabad. “The life-size AR app is in collaboration with Apple. This is the first time that a top artist from the entertainment industry across the world has featured in a AR app dedicated to him. As a life-size augmented reality (AR), where fans can take pictures with him as if he was actually present in person and also interact with him,” Bhairav Shanker, said.

This is a path-breaking extension of the AR technology, that is set to redefine the manner in which stars and celebrities interact with their fans and viewers. It’s a technology that works across several platforms. We have successfully executed Life size AR campaigns with Sports stars like Kapil Dev, film promotions like NRNM, top politicians and spiritual masters - Sri Sri Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji of SGS Dattapeetham. Mysore. Avantari is a young city research and development company that is working with several new age technologies.