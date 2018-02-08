KARIMNAGAR: SuspendesASI Bobbala Mohan Reddy’s illegal finance dealing is not confined to Karimnagar. Victims from Hyderabad too have started to come out and lodge complaints against his illegal finance business.In a fresh case that came to light on Wednesday, a retired employee of HMT, Ramaprabhu Chandra Mohan, met ACB authorities in Karimnagar on Wednesday. He requested ACB officials to do justice and help in getting back his property from the ‘benamis’ of Mohan Reddy. Surprisingly, even after Mohan Reddy has been lodged in Warangal Central jail, his agents were allegedly running business in Hyderabad.

A person by the name of Jayasimha looks after Mohan Reddy’s business in Hyderabad. Chandra Mohan said that he approached Mohan Reddy through a mediator to avail a loan of `40 lakh at 5 per cent interest in 2009. At that time, he mortgaged a joint property of family members worth `6 crore with Mohan Reddy. Chandra Mohan paid `60 lakh with interest.

He even paid the total loan amount, but Reddy grabbed Chandramohan’s property forcefully and threatened him many times with a pistol. Chandra Mohan said that unable to bear the harassment, his mother Sarojini bai, brother Sachitananda and sister Surya Prabha died.Warangal Zone Deputy Director of ACB T Sudarshan Goud, who was in Karimnagar, told Express that they would take legal action under Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 against Mohan Reddy based on victim’s petition. It may be recalled that Mohan Reddy was in Warangal Central Jail over illegal assets case. Seven cases have been registered against Mohan Reddy in Karimnagar ACB office. Nearly 10 Benamis of suspended ASI returned documents legally to the actual property owners.