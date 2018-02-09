HYDERABAD: A week after decapitated head of a baby was found on the terrace of a cab driver’s house in Uppal, Rachakonda police have not ruled out the possibility that the newborn could have been kidnapped. They are now checking cases of baby kidnap that have been registered and have located a homeless couple whose baby was kidnapped at Bahadurpura in November 2017.

A few days after a girl was born to Shahnaz and Bablu, the baby was kidnapped when they were sleeping on the roadside. The child has been missing ever since. Police doubt if this was the baby that was killed and have sent DNA samples of the couple to Forensics Science Laboratory for analysis. Results are likely to come in three days.