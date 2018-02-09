HYDERABAD: Siddham, an NGO with a goal of creating awareness in the society, hosted an interactive session at Badruka college, Kachiguda on the occasion on World Cancer Day to raise awareness about cancer and to encourage its prevention, detection and treatment.The session started off with panellist Dr M Shantan Reddy explaining about cancer and how genetics play a major role in cancer. The chief guest, Chaya Devi, quoted PM Narendra Modi’s line ‘Youth is India’ and laid an emphasis on youth’s well being.

The project’s chairperson Dr Geeta Nagasree spoke on how women in India are affected with cancer. “Early detection could lead to easier methods of curing cancer. In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, there does not exist a cancer registry and proper infrastructure,” remarked Dr Geeta. She also spoke on how women, being the backbone of the family, take care of everyone but neglect their own health.

On how early detection would help, Dr Geeta said, “Screening for cancer is less than the cost of a saree,” and stressed the importance of getting screening done at the earliest. Jalpa, a cancer survivor, shared her experience on how she battled cancer with support from her family. She raised the importance of awareness and leading a healthy lifestyle. She also emphasised on how one must always have gratitude to the one above.