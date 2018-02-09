HYDERABAD: On the eve of the 26th meeting of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), its members said that they would welcome the triple talaq bill provided the centre addresses the flaws pointed out by the board in it. The board members also condemned the members of the government giving pre-emptive declarations of building the Ram temple in Ayodhya and called such proclamations contempt of court. They were speaking at the launch of the agenda for the 26th meeting of the AIMPLB that will be held at Darussalam grounds, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Speaking to media on Thursday, AIMPLB spokesperson Moulana Sajjad Nomani, said, “The board welcomes the triple talaq bill but there are a few flaws in it that need to be fixed. In its present form, the bill does not protect the rights of women. If this bill is passed in its present form, anyone from any state can call up the local police station of the locality where a Muslim couple resides and make a false report about triple talaq on the husband. The police will arrest the husband even if the wife says no instant triple talaq was issued. The onus to prove the husband’s innocence falls on the woman.”

The board alleged that this legislation is an attempt to ban the entire system of talaq and deny Muslim husbands the right to divorce. “The government went ahead with drafting of the legislation despite SC making it clear that it cannot interfere with any form of talaq, except the instant triple talaq. The objectives of the bill clearly mentions that it is not just for banning triple talaq but all forms of irrevocable talaq.”

The board members said they reached out to the PMO highlighting the flaws in the bill and expressed their desire to sit down and resolve them.

“Unfortunately, there is no response from the PMO so far,” said Nomani, who along with ALMPLB secretary Moulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani and Member of Parliment Asaduddin Owaisi, was addressing a press conference here on Sunday. They thanked opposition parties and even some allies of the NDA for opposing the bill when the flaws were brought to their notice. “We hope to reach out to the Telugu local parties of both states for their cooperation and understanding,” added Nomani.

On Ayodhya

When asked about instances where certain members from the ruling party made proclamations of building Ram temple at Ayodhya despite a pending SC judgement, Nomani said, “Those who make such proclamations are doing contempt of court. The court needs to take notice of such instances,” The 26th working committee of the board will meet on Friday.