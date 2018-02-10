HYDERABAD: The ‘state animal’ of Telangana, Spotted Deer, continue to lose its lives to stray dogs in University of Hyderabad have made their existence close to impossible. In fourth such incident within a span of two weeks, a female spotted deer died while saving its life from its predators - stray dogs.

The incident occurred when the deer was running away from dogs and fell into a 20-feet well near J Hostel. After being rescued by students, the deer succumbed to death.