HYDERABAD: A three-year-old girl child, hailing from Vaani village in Maharashtra, who went missing from her maternal grandparents home at Shamshabad on Thursday, was re-united with her family, thanks to a good-samaritan. On Friday, one Venkaiah, a resident of Kothwalguda brought the girl to the RGIA police station and informed that he found her near a vegetable market in Shamshabad on Thursday. Though he tried to find if anybody was accompanying the girl in the market, he could not find any one and took the girl to his home.

RGIA police said, Venkaiah had found the girl on Thursday evening at Shamshabad. Locals there suggested him to take the girl home for the night and hand her over to the police on Friday. The girl was reunited with her parents by Friday afternoon, said the police. The girl, identified as B Jennifer , is the younger daughter of B Sahron and Rajesh. The family had come to Hyderabad about 15 days ago. They were staying at Sharon’s maternal house in Weaker section colony at Shamshabad.

On Thursday noon, Sharon went to Secunderabad railway station to give a send-off to her husband who was leaving back to Vaani. When Sharon returned home, her elder brother Venkatesh informed about the missing Jennifer. The girl was seen playing in front of the home and suddenly went missing, he informed Sharon. After searching in the neighbourhood, Sharon lodged a complaint with the RGIA police, who immediately formed three special teams to search Jennifer.