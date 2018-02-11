HYDERABAD: Asking the managements of corporate educational institutions to extend their financial assistance for education of orphanage children, the Additional DGP Santosh Mehra on Saturday said that the teachers must play a key role in transforming the students as discipline citizens. Mehra was chief guest at the venue of one-day annual sports day of orphanage students was conducted by Bhadruka Educational Society in Saroornagar.

Mehra stressed on the need for both physical and mental development among the inmates of the orphanages, to transform them into disciplined citizens of the country. He also stated that the corporate educational institutes must come forward in providing free admissions to orphanage students to purse their education and to enjoy their childhood.