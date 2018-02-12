HYDERABAD: In a strange incident, an unknown person set fire to an ATM in Hyderabad on Sunday and left behind a 17-page letter asking people to shun caste and religious system to change the world. The unknown person came to the IOB ATM at Kukkatpally Housing Board (KPHB) Phase-I around 3.25 am and set the machine and some furniture on fire after dousing them with fuel.

Few passersby noticed the flames and alerted the police. By the time police the machine was completely gutted. Around Rs 70,000 cash in the machine also reportedly got destroyed. Investigators found a 17-page letter on one corner of the ATM centre. The letter contained the problems being faced by people in the society.

KPHB police inspector Kushalkar, reading out some of the contents said the unknown person professed that every person must have only a single car or bike. “People across the should live with humanity and protest against racism. Every individual must fight against caste system and religious issues,’’ the letter read. The person also threatened to commit suicide if conents of the letter were not released to media and public.