HYDERABAD: A six-year-old boy was left unattended at Osmania General Hospital on Sunday night after his mother passed away. What caught everyone’s attention is the fact that the boy was found sleeping next to the woman’s corpse in the Acute Medical Care(AMC) unit even after her death. He was reportedly unaware of his mother’s death and even as doctors tried to shift the body for post mortem, the boy kept his ground demanding to be reunited with mother. After a lot of persuasion, volunteers took care of the boy till other family members reached the hospital by early noon.

The woman Sameena Sultana(36), who reached the hospital with her son on Sunday night, had complained of hypoglycemia and collapsed in a span of a few minutes. At around 9 pm, the six-year-old-boy Shoaib walked into Acute Medical Care (AMC) of OGH and handed over admission slip to doctors. “The doctors tried Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and other means to stabilise her condition. But she died. But the boy did not understand what happened, refused to leave his mother and slept by her body,” said Imran Mohammed, relief volunteer, Helping Hand Foundation.