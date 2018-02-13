HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police have encountered shocking details while unravelling the mystery behind the murder of a pregnant woman, whose body was chopped up and disposed in two gunny bags near Botanical Garden in Kondapur on January 29. The cops believe that an alleged long-standing dispute between the dead woman, who was identified on Monday and her mother-in-law led to the murder. The woman, who was eight months pregnant at the time of her death, was allegedly murdered by her husband in a fit of rage.

The Gachibowli police have arrested the dead woman’s mother-in-law Mamtha Jha and her husband Anil Jha. Police alleged that they, along with their sons Vikas Jha and Amarkanth Jha who are now absconding, committed the murder. During investigation, police found that the bags were thrown at the spot by one Seetharam who reportedly found the same lying abandoned in front of his shop.

Analysing CCTV footage around Seetharam’s shop, police identified the motorcycle in which the gunny bags were brought and abandoned. Using footage from multiple cameras, police zeroed in on Siddique Nagar and Anjaiah Nagar as the location of suspects. However, they could not trace the vehicle as its registration number was not known. Finally, they caught the vehicle number in one footage, and after verifying e-challans they reached the doorsteps of one Sidhartha Bardan.

Bardan told the cops that he had given his bike to Amarkanth Jha who worked in his bar as a bearer. When police reached Amarkanth Jha’s residence, they found him missing. On questioning his parents, they found out what happened. Five teams have been sent to Bihar to nab him. In a fit of rage, Vikas allegedly assaulted his wife who collapsed on the ground and was unconscious. Vikas and his brother Amarkanth then chopped off the body into pieces and stuffed them in two gunny bags and dumped them near Seetharam’s shop.