SANGAREDDY: Suspecting that the chit fund organiser whom she attacked died, a woman hanged herself to death in the house of the injured woman in BDL Township in Monday. The woman, who was injured in the attack by the deceased, however, survived.According to police, Anita runs a chit fund business and the deceased Veena Sudha (45) was one of her customers. Both are wives of employees working in BDL and are living in the township.

Sudha reportedly took Rs five lakh and Rs 10 lakh chit amounts and also another Rs 5 lakh as hand loan from Anita but was not paying the chit amount or repaying the loan amount since the past couple of months.

Last week, the two women had a heated argument over payment of dues.On Monday, Anita called Sudha and asked her to pay the money. Sudha went to Anita’s house where the two women had an altercation. In a fit of rage, Sudha attacked Anita with a hammer on the head and also slit her throat with a knife.

“As Anita fell unconscious, Sudha suspecting that she died, went inside the house and hanged herself to death,’’ BDL Bhanoor police said. Anita regained consciousness sometime later and was shifted to a hospital where her condition is stated to be stable, police said.