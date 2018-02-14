HYDERABAD: The impressive performance of the Transe Express company: Celestial Carillon at People’s Plaza on Tuesday was truly a spectacle. The artists, who were dangling a whopping 60 metres above the ground with the help of a crane, were a sight to behold. The show saw 14 synchronised artists, a vast array of lights, melodious sounds and commendable acts of bravery. The artists from France were well dressed and played melodious tunes that captivated the people’s attention. The sounds of the bells and drums that played were elegant and loud.

The show, which was first of its kind in India, was a story about time and how you can make time stop. Each time the bells ring, time stops for a moment and different things happen. The artists, who performed to perfection, were happy to be here and with the large turnout of audience gathered, said Nicole, the production manager of the company.

Rishitha, a student watching the show, remarked that this was ‘a mesmerising performance and definitely worth my time’. The event was organised as a part of Bonjour India 2017-18 in association with Telangana Government. Tourism minister A Chandu and tourism secretary B Venkatesham were present.