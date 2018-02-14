HYDERABAD: With sanitation in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) barring Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in disarray, Director of Municipal Administration (DMA) has decided to scrap the existing outsourced contract system and replace it with Sanitation Workers Group (SWG) system being implemented by GHMC effectively. The aim of SWG system is to improve the work efficiency and proper maintenance of sanitation. The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) permitted DMA department to adopt SWG system in place of outsourced contract system in all ULBs in the state as recommended by the State Level Advisory Board (SLAB) to improve the work efficiency.

Under SWG system, each group would consist of seven existing sanitation workers from the existing sweeping units and will be named as SWG. The norm for road length for each worker has been fixed based on road width. The attendance of the workers to be captured through Aadhaar based Bio-metric attendance in three intervals ie, at 6 AM, 11 AM and 1:30 PM.

The sanitation incharge ie, sanitary jawan, sanitary inspector, sanitary supervisor will take the attendance of the workers. lf private supervisors are existing, they may be continued for taking attendance of the workers. Wages will be paid through bank accounts. Each group will be given a name and they will open a group account in the nationalised bank operated jointly by seven members and similarly individual accounts of workers would be opened in the same bank and branch.

The wages will be remitted to the Group account of the SWG in the bank on first of every month and thereby the wages will be transferred to the individual accounts of the SWG workers.

SWG system

Remittances of ESI and EPF contributions of the employee and employer will be done through a Nodal agency.

Registration of SWG would be done through registration of societies under Societies Registration Act, wherein any group of seven members or more can be registered at District Registrar of Societies