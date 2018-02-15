HYDERABAD: Two weeks after the severed head of an infant was found at the terrace of a cab driver’s home in Chilkanagar locality in Uppal, police have concluded that it was an act of human sacrifice on the night of full moon, dubbed as the 'super blue blood moon’.

Kerukonda Rajashekar (40), a cab driver and his wife Kerukonda Srilatha(35) have been arrested by police in the sensational case investigated based on the former's complaint.

Apart from the blood samples collected from Rajashekar's home that matched the decapitated head's, police also analysed the call detail records of 122 mobile phones, 54 cell tower dumps of various service providers and compared with the suspected CDR entries. Around 40 witnesses were examined, 45 suspects were questioned and over 100 CCTV footages were verified, said Mahesh Bhagwat, commissioner, Rachakonda, on Thursday.

Explaining the case, Bhagwat said that accused Rajashekar, a cab driver, is a superstitious man. His wife had been ill for last four years and they had come across a 'koya dora', two years ago, who advised them to perform the human sacrifice of a girl child to get rid of evil spirits that haunted them.

Accordingly, Rajashekar consulted three black magic performers Syed Sha Mohamood Khaizar Pasha, T Srilatha and Mallarapu Laxminarayana but it failed to yield any results. Subsequently, Rajashekar started scouting for abandoned child.

However, he came across a girl child by the roadside in Boiguda, away from her parents attention.

According to police, between 12.45 am and 4 am of February 1, Rajashekar kidnapped the girl child, proceeded to banks of river Moosi, beheaded the child and waited for the bleeding to stop, threw away the torso in the river and reached back home to perform 'Kshudra Pooja' along with his wife in their living room. The severed head was then kept at the south west corner of the terrace under the lunar eclipse moon light and the rising sun around 4 am, Bhagwat said.

It was Rajashekar's mother-in-law Verakonda Bala Laxmi who first saw the head and raised an alarm. Later, a complaint was taken from Rajashekar and investigation was taken up. The FSL Hyderabad's DNA profiling confirmed that blood samples collected from the terrace and living room of the house were of same biological origin.

During interrogation, Rajashekar’s wife confessed to have encouraged and assisted her husband in committing the crime, added the commissioner.